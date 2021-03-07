Frances Laws June Laws Frances "June" Laws was born on March 10, 1935 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Oscar Joseph Falleur and Marie Frances (Epple) Falleur. June passed away peacefully following an illness at her home in Chubbuck, Idaho on Thursday, March 4, 2021. June was the 1951 Football Queen at St. Anne's Academy in Fort Smith. She married Gary Laws (the cute guy across the street) in 1952. They were married for 57 years before he passed away on October 31, 2009. The family moved to Idaho in 1977. June worked as a secretary for a furniture manufacturing company, but her great time was being a homemaker and raising their children, Cindy, Rick, Cathy, Dan and Jeff. She was a great cook. The family especially enjoyed her tortilla casserole, fudge, waffle and almond cookies, and pot roast. She loved going on picnics, camping, fishing and hunting. She had a perfect shot even with moving targets! June was deeply spiritual and a dedicated Catholic. She was instrumental in establishing good, strong catholic tradition and worship in the family. June was preceded in death by her dear husband, Gary; daughter, Cindy Pruneda; brother, Jerry and sisters, Marian and Annis. She is survived by children, Rick, Cathy, Dan and Jeff (Cindy) Laws; brother, Ed (Carleen) Falleur; brother, Joe Falleur; grandchildren, Emily (Corey) Hobbs and Matthew Laws. A Catholic Rosary service will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, St. Anthony's Chapel, 507 North 7th Ave, Pocatello. The Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the church with interment at Restlawn Cemetery in Pocatello.
