Barry Lattimer O'hara Lattimer Barry Ohara Lattimer was born on February 17, 1953, in Tokyo, Japan to Leroy Lattimer and Takako Martin. His father's military duties brought him to the United States when he was 6 months old. He lived in Pocatello, Idaho and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1971. He passed away on September 13, 2023, with his wife, children, and grandchildren by his side.

Throughout his lifetime he worked hard and sacrificed selflessly to provide for his family. His love for others provided a safe place and harbor in times of despair. He was a ray of hope that helped to better others' lives. Despite many trials in his life, he made it a priority to love passionately, have fun, make people laugh, and always managed to pull off a good prank.

