Barry Lattimer O'hara Lattimer Barry Ohara Lattimer was born on February 17, 1953, in Tokyo, Japan to Leroy Lattimer and Takako Martin. His father's military duties brought him to the United States when he was 6 months old. He lived in Pocatello, Idaho and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1971. He passed away on September 13, 2023, with his wife, children, and grandchildren by his side.
Throughout his lifetime he worked hard and sacrificed selflessly to provide for his family. His love for others provided a safe place and harbor in times of despair. He was a ray of hope that helped to better others' lives. Despite many trials in his life, he made it a priority to love passionately, have fun, make people laugh, and always managed to pull off a good prank.
Fishing Chesterfield reservoir and hunting were passions he shared and passed down to his children and grandchildren. He loved sharing his love for music with others through his Barracuda Karaoke business. He developed many lifelong friendships, and memories he cherished deeply.
His many children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. He also had a special place in his heart for his niece Kristyn Evans who he considered a daughter. He left an amazing legacy that will live on through them.
He is survived by his wife Alcindia Lattimer, brother Patrick Lattimer, sister Keiko Ray, children Bob and Donna Durham, Damon Durham, Ricky Lattimer, Jeremy Lattimer, Russell and Sarah Lattimer, Jessica and Jon Conn, Tosha and Steve Christensen, Richard and Jamie Lattimer, Cai and Alee Lattimer, Danielle Lattimer Cragun, and Kerry Lattimer. Also, many grandchildren, nieces Kaitlyn Schuster and Stormy Lattimer, and many others he considered family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Leroy Lattimer and Takako Martin, sister Kathleen Peterson, sons Cory Lattimer, Jason Lattimer, and grandson Taylor Lattimer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 1750 W. Portneuf Road, Inkom, Idaho 83245.
