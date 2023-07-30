Lange Virginia Ruth Lange Virginia Ruth Lange died on July 18, 2023 at 94 years old in Pocatello, Idaho. She was surrounded by family. She was a bright light in a dimming world. She was still able to get moments of clarity and connect with loved ones. Virginia still tried to make others laugh, despite her own pain. She was a source of comfort and joy to those who loved her.
Virginia was born on October 7, 1928 in Reading, Pennsylvania where she spent most of her life. She graduated from Reading Hospital School of Nursing and enjoyed her career choice. She then met and married Edmund Lange. She eventually stopped nursing to help Edmund begin his dental practice which extended into their retirement.
Some of her favorite things to do were sewing, entertaining family, friends and playing games. Virginia was quite the competitor. She loved croquet, tennis, pinochle, bridge, and others. She also loved to dance. Virginia loved her family and friends. She loved to laugh.
Virginia is survived by her three daughters Cynthia, Carol, Christine, sister Janet, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Edmund Allen, and three sisters.
The family extends special thanks to Heritage Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care of Virginia.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association in her name.
