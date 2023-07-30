Virginia RuthLange

Lange Virginia Ruth Lange Virginia Ruth Lange died on July 18, 2023 at 94 years old in Pocatello, Idaho. She was surrounded by family. She was a bright light in a dimming world. She was still able to get moments of clarity and connect with loved ones. Virginia still tried to make others laugh, despite her own pain. She was a source of comfort and joy to those who loved her.

Virginia was born on October 7, 1928 in Reading, Pennsylvania where she spent most of her life. She graduated from Reading Hospital School of Nursing and enjoyed her career choice. She then met and married Edmund Lange. She eventually stopped nursing to help Edmund begin his dental practice which extended into their retirement.

