J Alan Landvatter Landvatter was born November 5,1959 in Waco Texas to Ernest & Suzzette Landvatter of Aberdeen, Idaho. At the age of 19, J was injured in a farming accident and due to complications from those injuries in 1979 as well as recent surgeries all added to his declining health and unexpected passing on February 14, 2023. J graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1978 and then went onto receiving his Parts Distribution Certificate from Idaho State University. After 5 years of dating his high school sweetheart, J married Pam Nugent on Feb 13, 1982, they were married 41 years. Together, J and Pam have 3 children. Tara Landvatter (Ben Fehringer). Kamber (Nick) Adamson & Kelton Landvatter, all of which reside in American Falls, Idaho. He has 6 grandchildren Hunter and Gavin Adamson, Anistyn & Tash Anestos, Theodore Landvatter and Dane Fehringer. J is survived by his parents and 3 siblings, Ernest (Jana) Landvatter residing in Aberdeen Idaho, Todd (Trish) Landvatter, residing in Boise Idaho and Angie (Tom) Larson residing in Aberdeen Idaho. For 29 years J worked for Kirkham Auto Parts in American Falls as the Store Manager. He loved the work, owners, and customers that all became some of his lifelong friends. Health issues finally pushed him to finish his parts career at NAPA of American Falls in 2021. Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 25, at 11:00 a.m. at the American Falls High School Auditorium with a luncheon following in the commons area. The family would like to extend an invite for everyone to join and share their favorite memories of J. The funeral service will be live streamed through Zoom at davisrosemortuary.com.
