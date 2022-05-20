Jaxon Lamprecht Lamprecht Jaxson Cleave Lamprecht was born on Aug. 13, 1976, to Phillip and Marsha Lamprecht. From that day forward, the family home seemed to "tilt" just enough to notice as the blessing and ball of energy that was Jaxson took a special place in all of our hearts. On his first birthday, he didn't even try to blow out the candle on his cake, but rather stuck his finger in the flame. There was never enough time in the day for him to experience all he wanted to. He always saw the good in the world and in the people around him, and his time on this earth was a life well lived, full of passion, kindness and love. Jaxson grew up in a Pocatello neighborhood with many friends and could be found tagging along with his older brother Tyler. Jaxson loved attending Washington Elementary School, where very early on he showed his artistic skills and talents. His works of art allowed him to better express himself and how he felt. His talents as an artist became who Jaxson was as a person. He continued to love and create art throughout his life. He went on to attend Franklin Junior High and Pocatello High School, and his high school years proved to be especially pivotal. Jaxson then enrolled at Boise State University, where he took several advanced art classes and perfected his style of beautiful, rich paintings. He also excelled in English and writing, receiving superior comments from his professors. This encouragement led him to write more often. Jaxson loved his family immensely. When they opened 5th Street Bagelry, it became a new canvas for his art and his deep love for old and new friends. He and his artwork became fixtures at the bagel shop where he was always quick to share his wit, his incredible sense of humor, and his genuine interest and care for others. Jaxson adored his dog Rosie and the walks through nature he took with her. He had such an appreciation for life's beautiful nuances and this was evident in everything from his artwork to the clothing he wore. Jaxson's world was one of vibrant splashes of color that captured the unique in the mundane. His paintings pop with life and all of its amazing beauty, offering a glimpse into the soul of the true artist who created them. He was a Philadelphia Eagles fan from the time he was 3 years old. Win or lose, he enjoyed watching his beloved Birds and took a huge amount of pride in their 2018 Super Bowl victory. Jaxson died May 7 of natural causes and was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother, brothers Tyler (Carrie) and Logan (Mindy) and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Jaxson loved hard, gave so much and always had a smile. His life was not always easy and certain things he was unable to overcome throughout the rhythm of the world he was born into. Jaxson is gone too soon and we will miss him forever. We love you, Jaxson. Your candle ever burns brightly.