Lammers Roxie Velma Lammers Roxie Velma Lammers, 57, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away February 6, 2023. Roxie was a great friend, loving sister and daughter, and beautiful mother and wife. She was born on November 8, 1965 to Larry M. and Margie J. Stewart, the third of four daughters. Roxie attended schools in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1984. She rode with Choctaw Riders as a teenager and made many good memories and friends. Roxie married Joseph D. Lammers on December 20, 1986; they were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on their first anniversary. Roxie's first priority was always her family, friends, and tireless service. She loved to plan and enjoy parties and trips. Her favorites were camping trips, kayak excursions in Island Park and Oneida Canyon, bird-watching days, and trips with her husband Joe. She also deeply loved her little animals, Grover, Rocko, Rizzo, and Fritz. Roxie was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ. She served many years in the Young Women and Primary and touched many lives during those times. Roxie worked at the health department, then as a school bus driver for many years until 2004, and finally in the Portneuf Medical Center lab from 2005-2020. Whether it was the kids she drove, the patients she helped, or the people she worked with, she made friends everywhere and cherished those relationships. Many will remember Roxie as a great and true friend. No matter where she went or what she was involved in, she came away with lifelong friends. She truly cared for people and would serve and love them during times good and bad. Her impact will continue to be felt far into the future. A sincere and heartfelt thanks to Portneuf Cancer Center and its professionals, and Heritage Home Health and Hospice for their outstanding service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local animal shelter of your choosing, or the National Audubon Society. https://act.audubon.org/a/donate Roxie is survived by her husband, Joseph; her sons, Nathan (Sierra), Thomas (Taneyka), and Daniel (Kim); her mother, Margie Stewart; her sisters, Sherrie Maynard, Shauna (Greg) Boren, and Polly Louprasong (Lanny Nelson); and her grandchildren, Alaiva, Noelle, Remy, Anson, Asher, and Dexter. Roxie was preceded in death by her father, Larry M. Stewart; brother-in-law, James Maynard; brothers, Daniel and Donald Stewart; and her father-in-law, Larry Lammers. A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Services will be on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11 am at the LDS Highland 7th ward chapel, 2000 S. Fairway Dr. Pocatello, ID, with a viewing for one hour prior. A live webcasting will be available. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
