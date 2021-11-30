Lambert Lyle Lambert Lyle is with Jesus and the angels after a terminal bout with Liver Cancer. He was courageous, loving, and kind through it all. Lyle was born in Caldwell, Idaho, the second child of Irvin and Emily Lambert of Star. He was raised on their family dairy farm in Star, in the little green house off the highway which today is the Star food bank. He grew up a normal boy in a small rural town attending and graduating from Meridian High School. The day after graduation, he was on his way to the Navy in San Diego. He mentioned that he sat on a plane next to Raymond Burr the actor (Perry Mason) and he recalled Mr. Burr was amazed a young man would go right to the military so soon out of school. Lyle had the distinction of being his Navy class's number one recruit. He was an Electrician's Mate 1st EM2 and served from 1960 to 1962 including being in the Cuban blockade during the Bay of Pigs Cuban Missile crisis. Lyle is listed in the US Navy Memorial log in Washington DC. He was a Veteran and proud of it. While in the Navy, he met Armentia Katherine Bevins through a shipmate and got married shortly after getting out of the Navy in Norfolk VA. He and his wife moved back to Star and had a son Jerry followed by another son Johnny. Lyle was able to gain employment with Otis Elevator company in Boise as an elevator service technician. Lyle divorced and married Virginia Smith of Filer ID then moved to Pocatello to take over as regional area service tech encompassing southeastern Idaho, southwestern Montana, western Wyoming, and northern Nevada. Lyle had a near fatal car wreck in 1981 which made him discontinue the regional service work for Otis and got employment with the State of Idaho at Idaho State University. He also started a business in Blackfoot purchasing an old pawn shop and starting A to Z Guns and Antiques. Shooting sports was a passion of Lyle's and anyone who knows him could find him at the Pocatello trap club or some NRA, Ducks Unlimited, or some shooting banquet supporting the causes. He also had a passion for the Oregon Trail especially the history through Idaho. Lyle was involved in the Idaho OCTA chapter and personally (along with other rut nuts) placed several trail markers across Idaho over the years. Lyle's wife Virginia passed away and he met the love of his life, Nadine Novis Wellard. Nadine brought Lyle lots of happiness and they enjoyed dancing and partying. They met officially at a Halloween party and as such kept the partying going well into their 70s. They loved to karaoke and dance together. They were definitely two whom had fun in life! If anyone knows Lyle there were no strangers to him just new friends, be it in a restaurant, bar, or side of the road, he would engage them and become friends. He was a friend to everyone he met and knew. Lyle truly enjoyed life and loved all his family and friends very much. Lyle left behind his wife Nadine of 17 years, four stepdaughters, one stepson, two sons, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lyle did have a wonderful life! The family wants to very much thank all the people from Heritage Home Health and Hospice who helped take care of Lyle during his illness. They are truly wonderful people. In lieu of flowers, Lyle would like anything in donations to Veterans, OCTA, or shooting sports. Finally, thank you to Wilks Funeral Home for making a peaceful transition. Lyle did not want any services but said to feel free to have a cold beer in his name.
