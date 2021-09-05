Lamb Luke Francis Lamb De Pere, WI--Luke Francis Lamb died on Aug. 28, 2021, at Unity Hospice in De Pere, Wis. Born in Pocatello, Idaho, on Sept. 15, 1932, to Mary Arlene Schwarz Lamb and Luke R. Lamb, Luke Francis (known in his youth as Fritz) lived with his extended family in Pocatello until marrying Marjorie Anna Brehm (of Rickardsville, Iowa) on Dec. 28, 1954. After graduating from Idaho State College in 1954, Luke began his career as a U.S. Army officer, serving at Fort Sill in Lawton, Okla., and in Darmstadt, Germany. Later he attended graduate school at the University of Missouri, where he earned a doctorate in educational administration in 1961. Two years later, Lamb moved his family to Corvallis, Ore.; in 1968 they moved a final time, to Madison, Wis., where Luke continued to live until August 2020. He spent most of his distinguished academic career as Dean of Educational Communications and Extension at the University of Wisconsin, which included WHA Public Radio. He retired from the University of Wisconsin in 1995. Before and after his retirement, Luke was an avid volunteer, serving in several Catholic churches in the Madison area; at his retirement center; and for the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Luke was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Marjorie Brehm Lamb; his mother, Mary Arlene Lamb; his father, Luke R. Lamb; and his sister, JoAnn Lamb. He is survived by his three daughters—Cynthia Lamb (Gary Umhoefer) of Green Bay, Wis.; Lynette Lamb (Robert Gerloff) of Minneapolis, Minn.; and Mary Beth Lamb (Dwight Larsen) of St. Louis Park, Minn., eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A memorial mass will be held for Luke on Monday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts would be appreciated to either of the following: Wisconsin Public Radio Association (P.O. Box 88025, Milwaukee, Wis., 53288-8025); or Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation (30 W. Mifflin St., Suite 200, Madison, Wis., 53703). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road, Madison (608) 238-3434
