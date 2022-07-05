Kelly Laga J Laga Kelly passed away on June 16, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. He was many things in his life—a wonderful husband, dedicated father, inspirational educator, accomplished horseman, avid outdoorsman, skilled wood worker, and gentleman farmer. He was a man with an insatiable love for life, an ever-inquisitive mind, and an addiction to playing (outside if possible). He was always busy and worked as hard has he played. He is already greatly missed by his wife, Debbie, his seven children, and 19 grandchildren. We will celebrate Kelly’s life on July 16th, 2022, at the LDS church in Stevensville, MT, (100 Middle Burnt Fork Rd), at 2:00 pm MST.
