Kunz Trent Kunz Trent Kunz left this world surrounded by family and friends on February 13. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 2, 1972 to Chris and Brenda Kunz. He spent his early years with cousins and participating in every sport imaginable. Later, the Kunzes moved to WA. He earned his undergraduate at BYU, a law degree from UCLA, and an LL.M in Taxation from UW. He and his associate Jon Gill started their own firm, Salmon Creek Law Offices, in 2005. Trent was a pillar in the community as he always treated his clients with respect, kindness, and compassion. Trent lived his life in such a way that people gravitated toward him. He was always willing to help where he could, especially coaching and training young athletes. He valued his family above all else. His wife Kristi and sons, Nathan and Jonathan were his driving force. He is survived by his Wife, Kristi Lee Kunz, sons, Nathan and Jonathan: sister, Sherida Lloyd. He is preceded in death by his parents Chris J. and Brenda Marshall Kunz. Services will be held at the LDS chapel at 9729 50th Ave. in Vancouver, WA. Saturday, March 11 at 2:00pm, Gofundme:https://gofund.me/53b43370
