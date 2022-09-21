Kunz Lou Jean Floyd Kunz Lou Jean Floyd Kunz On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Jean was unexpectedly called home to her Heavenly Father. Lou Jean Floyd Kunz was born May 27, 1954, in Pocatello to William Dean and Darlene Elizabeth Littleford Floyd. She was the oldest of three daughters. Jean attended Hawthorne from kindergarten through the 9th grade and Bonneville grade school for the 6th grade. She graduated from Highland High School in 1972. She was a good student, and mostly loved and participated in music with choirs, showing her talent at the piano. Jean married Ronald Karlson on December 2, 1972, and they were blessed with 4 children Kristi, Amy, Annette, and Rick. They later divorced. Jean married Richard Kunz January 15, 1990, and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple on April 2, 1993. Jean joked that they lived "happily ever after." She loved music, painting, gardening and crafts. She taught piano lessons and truly loved her students. Whenever one of her students spotted her out and about, they would run to her, and she always made a fuss over them. Jean loved parlor games and pinochle with Maria, her aunt and lifelong best friend. They played the game Word on their phones late at night and would text comments about the game about who won and who lost after the game was over. Jean was devoted to her mother and saw her almost every day. She loved her grandchildren and was a wonderful grandmother to them. She was also involved in the Book Club for several years. Jean was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as an organist and ministering sister for many years. She worked diligently in the Primary, and Young Women, and the Relief Society, serving as the Relief Society President to many wonderful sisters. She had a strong, profound testimony of the gospel and always worked hard in her callings. Jean was industrious and worked throughout her life. She was employed at Poleline Drug and later the School District Food Service at Alameda and Wilcox schools. She worked in the library at Irving Junior High and from there she went on to work for the Pocatello Dental Group as a receptionist. Later, she worked for Semon's Financial Group as a Special Programs Manager until she retired. Jean is survived by Richard Kunz, husband; Darlene Lott, mother; Kristen (Dale) Sluder, daughter; Amy (Mike) Fullmer, daughter; Annette Holt, daughter; Jorri (Miles) Nielsen, granddaughter, Gage Sluder, grandson; Kaylee Sluder, granddaughter; Alexis Johnson, granddaughter; Wesley Fullmer, grandson; Abbey (Alex) Gilchrist, granddaughter; Trason Holt, grandson; Kyler Holt, grandson; Marcus Dennison, grandson: Isaac Holt, grandson; Willow Holt, great granddaughter; Pyper Holt, great granddaughter; Janet (Mark) Semons, sister; Nadean (Larry) Williams, sister. She was preceded in death by William Dean Floyd, father; Richard Dean Karlsen, son; and A. Delbert Lott, step-father. A viewing will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202, and then from 10-10:45 AM prior to the service at the church. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Chapel Streel LDS building, 300 East Chapel Road, Pocatello, Idaho 83201. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
