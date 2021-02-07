Gerald Kugler Kugler Gerald (Jerry) Kugler, 86, of Pocatello, peacefully passed away at home with his wife by his side, on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Jerry was born in 1934 to John and Sara Kugler in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. He was raised in American Falls where he graduated high school in 1952. He married Ruth D. Waite on September 5, 1954. They raised their 4 children in Pocatello. Jerry earned a Senior Engineering Technician Certificate and worked for the Idaho State Highway Dept for 38 years. As a family they enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, golf, friends and family outings. Upon his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed many years traveling the U.S. and snow-birding in Arizona. Jerry was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and the BPO Elks Lodge #674. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Richard and Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 66 years, brother John B. Kugler, his four children: Kelvin Kugler, Curtis Kugler, Dennis (Cece) Kugler, and Amy (Dennis) Kendall, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Always steadfast and trustworthy, he will be missed by all. A family graveside service was held on February 3, 2021 in American Falls, Idaho. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced.
