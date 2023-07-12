Frances Krichbaum Tolar Krichbaum Frances passed away on June 11th in Albany Oregon prior to her 96th birthday. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Eastern European emigrants from Yugoslavia who immigrated to the United States. Her father was a coal miner and mother was a homemaker. Frances is survived by her sister Annie, her five children, 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Frances met Harrison Krichbaum at a dance in Rock Springs. They were married and moved to Pocatello, Idaho where Harrison worked as a Civil Engineer for FMC. They were happily married for 46 years. Frances was a good mother. She was kind and had an easygoing disposition. She was always busy taking her children to all their activities, including church. She put the needs of her family above her own needs. Frances was a devout Catholic. She attended St. Anthony's church.
She was a great cook and baker. Her homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, and potica (Slovenia nut roll) were the best! She was an accomplished seamstress and made coordinated clothes for her children. She enjoyed gardening with her husband Harrison. They had a beautiful yard full of flowers. They enjoyed many activities together such as: birdwatching, watching football games, Olympic ice skating, drawing and painting, and working on the Sunday paper jumbo puzzle together. We reflect on how happy they were together, two peas in a pod. They had a good marriage. They were an inspiration for their children.
Frances was active in the women's group at St. Anthony's church. She also belonged to a card group. She will be missed by many.
A funeral service will be held on July 21st at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's church. A luncheon will be provided afterwards. Mom's favorite bird was the black-capped Chickadee. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the local Portenuf Valley Audubon Society. https://pvas.us/
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.