Frances Krichbaum Tolar Krichbaum Frances passed away on June 11th in Albany Oregon prior to her 96th birthday. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Eastern European emigrants from Yugoslavia who immigrated to the United States. Her father was a coal miner and mother was a homemaker. Frances is survived by her sister Annie, her five children, 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Frances met Harrison Krichbaum at a dance in Rock Springs. They were married and moved to Pocatello, Idaho where Harrison worked as a Civil Engineer for FMC. They were happily married for 46 years. Frances was a good mother. She was kind and had an easygoing disposition. She was always busy taking her children to all their activities, including church. She put the needs of her family above her own needs. Frances was a devout Catholic. She attended St. Anthony's church.

