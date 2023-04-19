Diana Kole Day Kole Diana Day Kole, 77, passed away in Carson City Nevada on February 9th, 2023. She was born on September 28th, 1945, in Pocatello Idaho.
She is the youngest of four children born to Henry Lloyd and Virginia Day. She was raised in Pocatello with her brother, Robert and sisters, Pat and Darlene.
Shortly after graduating from Poky High School, she married William Spraker and moved to southern California. They had two children, Mike and Susan Spraker. She returned to Pocatello in 1976 and worked for the school district, ISU football department and Gem State Paper.
In 1988, she moved to the wilds of Wyoming and married Adrian Kole. They made a home in Kemmerer WY for 20 years. She worked for E&L Motors in Kemmerer for 18 years before they retired to Desert Skies Resort in Mesquite Nevada. They lived there for 8 years before eventually settling in Carson City Nevada.
Diana enjoyed bean bag baseball, bingo, antique hunting, and the occasional slot machine. She was an avid reader and loved making jewelry. She looked forward to yearly jaunts to Cancun Mexico with family and friends for 20 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Adrian; children, Mike (Laura) Spraker and Susan Spraker; grandchildren, Alex Spraker, Lauren Spraker and Kaitlyn Olson; great granddaughter, Avalon; and sister, Darlene Rognstad. Also survived by her stepchildren, Chris (Denise) Kole and Lori Kole; grandchildren, McKayla (Casey), Chelsea (AJ), Kristina, Tyler and Hailey; great grandson, Hunter; great granddaughters, McKenna and MaeSea.
There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her family. She was loved by all who met her and had a heart of gold. She will be truly missed and forever in our hearts.
A graveside service will be held on April 22 at the Mountain View Cemetery at 11:00am. Please join her family after the service for a Celebration of Life at the Pocatello Elks Lodge from 12:30 to 2:30pm.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.