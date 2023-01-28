Kolbet Patricia Irene Kolbet Patricia Irene Carlock Kolbet, 88, passed away on January 21, 2023. She was born on August 10, 1934 in Brush, Colorado to Oakley and Wilma Carlock. She was the oldest of 9 children. Patty married DeWayne Johnson and they had two daughters, Pamela (deceased) and Diane (Mike) Hilliard. They divorced. She married John Ward and they had two daughters, Melody Ward and Melani Whiting. They divorced. She then married Robert Kolbet and they had a son, Lance (Lara) Kolbet. Patty loved to sew and she loved her family. She was the glue that kept her siblings together and kept the family link going with her calls to check in on them. Patty is survived by her children; her brothers, Ray Carlock, Richard (Vicki) Carlock, Dean (Peggy) Hohnstein, Alan Hohnstein; her sister, Rita Carlock; her brother-in-law, Thomas Stevenson; her sister-in-law, Barbara Carlock; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pamela; sister, Glenda Stevenson; brother, James (Arlene) Carlock; brother, Dennis Carlock; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Carlock. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11 am at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID with a viewing for one hour prior to the services. Condolences can be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.