Kenneth Knudsen L Knudsen Kenneth L Knudsen, 84, passed away in Idaho Falls Idaho on October 15, 2021. He was born in Pocatello, ID on May 31, 1937, to Emma and Ejner "Jack Knudsen, Ken was the second of 3 sons and a daughter: Jerry (Kate), Leslie (Bonnie), Steve (Sydney), Linda (Elvin) Smith. Ken married the love of his life Geraldine Johnson on Oct. 28, 1960. During their 61 years of marriage they had 5 wonderful children, Kevin (Kandi), Rick (Janice), James (Mary), Stephanie (Rick) Christensen, Heather (Justin) Smith. Ken has 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ken served 4 years in the Air Force. Ken was an Elder in the LDS church. He worked at Simplot as a heavy equipment operator for 28 years. Ken enjoyed bowling, golfing, camping and making wood projects for the family, road trips/vacations with his kids and grandkids. Ken attended as many of his grandkids and great-grandkids activities that he could. He enjoyed taking the grandkids fishing and just spending all the time he could with his family. He was a quiet man most of the time but, when he did talk, he was funny, witty, caring and we all enjoyed listening to his stories. Ken always enjoyed spending time with his family. He was loved very much and will be dearly missed. Viewings will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday, October 21, 202, and an hour prior to the service both at Wilks Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Wilks Funeral Home. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.