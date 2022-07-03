Phillip Levell Knapp

Knapp Phillip Levell Knapp Phillip L. Knapp, 75, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Chubbuck, Idaho. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Tyhee LDS Stake Center, 12146 W. Tyhee Rd. Pocatello, Idaho 83202. Viewings will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Wilks funeral home 211 West Chubbuck Rd., Chubbuck, Idaho 83202 and from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. To read the full obituary or to leave memories and condolences for the family online please visit Phillip's tribute page at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.