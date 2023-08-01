Klein Noah William Klein Dr. Noah William Klein died on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Pocatello, Idaho at the age of 83 succumbing to a long slow decline in health.

He was born in Astoria, (Queens) New York to Bertram Louis and Mary Shraberg Klein on December 22, 1939. He was raised in the city until 1948 when his family moved to Harrison, NY.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.