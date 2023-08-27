Henry Kirkland Linn Kirkland Henry Linn Kirkland passed away in Nampa, Idaho on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. He was born on April 6, 1956 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Max and Darlene Kirkland. He was the second of three boys. Growing up, he would run the foothills of Pocatello lizard hunting with his brothers. He also enjoyed skiing and hunting with them and his Dad. He loved his mama dearly and they were very close until her passing.
Henry graduated from Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy as an active duty sailor. He served honorably as a Gunner's Mate "Guns," achieving the rank of Navy Petty Officer Third Class. He served with honor and fidelity aboard the U.S.S. Steinaker (DD-863) out of Baltimore, Maryland. During his time aboard, he received the Steinaker Sailor of the Quarter award for his performance, leadership, and combat readiness. After his service in the Navy, Henry went on to earn two Bachelor's degrees, one in Arts and Drama and a second in Science and History. Henry finished his career retiring with the State of Idaho.
On September 9, 1999, Henry married the love of his life, Alisa. They enjoyed every minute of their precious time together. They loved making each other laugh, camping up at Stanley Lake, spoiling their three dogs (whom Henry loved making and buying clothes for) and spending as much time as they could with their kids and grandkids.
Henry enjoyed the outdoors in every capacity. He was an avid fisherman, loved camping, hiking, skiing and gardening. He was especially fond of flying drones with his grandsons. He always had a big smile on his face and he livened up every family get together with his humor. He was generous with his knowledge and selfless with his time and love. Henry was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He impacted the lives of all those around him and he will live on forever in our hearts.
Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Alisa Kirkland, his children, Saige Kirkland (Ashley), Chantay Alexander (Gene), Alaina Bouyear (Jason) and James Lusk (Heidi), his beloved grandchildren, Shanya (Caleb), Breana (Sam), Addison, Hadley, Brenson, Finn, Brynlie and Owen, his brother Mike Kirkland (Lynnette) their children, Micah and Kody, his niece Maddie and nephew Keegan.
He is preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Kirkland, his parents, Max and Darlene Kirkland and his grandson, Alexander Bouyear.
