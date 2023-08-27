Henry LinnKirkland

Henry Kirkland Linn Kirkland Henry Linn Kirkland passed away in Nampa, Idaho on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. He was born on April 6, 1956 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Max and Darlene Kirkland. He was the second of three boys. Growing up, he would run the foothills of Pocatello lizard hunting with his brothers. He also enjoyed skiing and hunting with them and his Dad. He loved his mama dearly and they were very close until her passing.

Henry graduated from Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy as an active duty sailor. He served honorably as a Gunner's Mate "Guns," achieving the rank of Navy Petty Officer Third Class. He served with honor and fidelity aboard the U.S.S. Steinaker (DD-863) out of Baltimore, Maryland. During his time aboard, he received the Steinaker Sailor of the Quarter award for his performance, leadership, and combat readiness. After his service in the Navy, Henry went on to earn two Bachelor's degrees, one in Arts and Drama and a second in Science and History. Henry finished his career retiring with the State of Idaho.

