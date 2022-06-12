Gwen Kinghorn Nina Kinghorn Gwen Nina Kinghorn, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday June 6, 2022, at the Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Blackfoot, Idaho. After overcoming many health issues throughout the years, her Heavenly Father called her home to reunite with her eternal companion. She was born June 15, 1937 in Rigby, Idaho, to Oral and Leora Young. The youngest of six children, she grew up in Archer, Idaho, and later moved to Rigby where she attended school. Gwen married the love of her life, Gary S. Kinghorn, on May 14, 1954, and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with three very devoted sons. The family moved to Rupert and lived there for a short time. They later moved to Shoshone, Idaho, where they resided for nearly fifty years. She worked various jobs throughout her life, but the one she loved most was the service she shared with her husband for over eight years as an ordinance worker at the LDS temple in Boise, Idaho. Camping was her favorite vacation destination. Whether at Baker Creek or Island Park, she loved the time spent with family. She looked forward to the dinners and performances at the Mack's Inn Yellowstone Theater. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family and baking delicious desserts. Not only was she a great cook and baker, she was talented at quilting, crocheting, and painting ceramics. Although humble in her talents, all of her family and friends thoroughly enjoyed receiving the many gifts she made for them. She took pleasure in serving those around her whether it was taking soup to a neighbor, giving a gift for a special occasion, or sending a card in the mail. Gwen loved spending time with her family and friends. First and foremost, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured her children and grandchildren more than anything and embraced every moment she spent with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Never without a smile, she was always thinking of others first. She was the most loving, kind, and generous person. To know her was to love her. She leaves behind many cherished memories for all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, and her husband of sixty-one years. Surviving are her three sons: Gary J. Kinghorn (Cindy), Bryan C. Kinghorn, and Blake Kinghorn (Kim). She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Karey Steed (Tyler), Eric Kinghorn (Erica), Kyle Kinghorn (Amanda), Teri Taylor (Nate), Brianna Kinghorn, Cody Hollon (Beth), Konner Hollon (Stephanie), Korey Whitehead, and 14 great grandchildren: Kayli Humphreys (Tanner), Tyson and Traxon Steed, Noah, Zev and Callahn Kinghorn, Jackson and Andrew Kinghorn, Sarai and Amara Taylor, Ava, Deliah, and Elias Hollon, Kolton Hollon, and she was days away from meeting her great-great grandson. Funeral services will be provided by Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home on Monday May 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the LDS Chapel on 4600 Victory Street. A viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m. for family and friends. Burial service will be in Shoshone, Idaho at 3:00 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.mwfh1953.com. Service will be live-streamed from Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home's facebook page. _____
