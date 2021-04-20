George Kimball Colton Kimball George Colton Kimball of 45 E. 4th S., Soda Springs, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 16th, 2021 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. As ever, George was concerned with the health and welfare of others, especially during these times of Covid. Therefore, George requested private family services only to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, George requested donations be sent to The Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah in his name. A full obituary can be found and condolences and memories of George can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
