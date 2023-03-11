Kidd Margaret Gay Kidd Margaret "Gay" Kidd, age 84, passed away at her home in Port Angeles, Washington. Gay was born to John "Dick" and Violet (Whitney) Kynaston and lived most of her life in Pocatello. Gay was a member of a sports car club when she met her husband of 60 years, Paul Kidd. Throughout her life, Gay was an active member of several motorcycle, bicycle and running clubs. After retiring from Gem State Distributors they became snowbirds. Gay loved spending the winters hiking and riding bicycles in the deserts of Arizona and southern Utah. Gay was a wonderful wife and mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved all creatures great and small. She also loved working in her yard. Gay is survived by her daughter Laurie (Bill) Minor of Port Angeles, Washington, son Craig (Tiffany) of Pocatello, Idaho, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
