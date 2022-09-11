Kerr Kevin Roger Kerr Kevin Roger Kerr Born July 19, 1956 - Died August 12, 2022 Born and raised in Pocatello, Idaho, Kevin lived and worked here his entire life. He was the first of four boys born to Roger and Marianne Kerr. Kevin completed his schooling locally, graduating from Highland High School. Kevin eventually completed the Apprenticeship Program through the Ironworkers' Union. After obtaining Journeyman status, Kevin worked every day up until full retirement. He worked on many large jobs over his time, along with many yearly shutdowns at Simplot and F.M.C. Kevin was proud of his Union affiliation and respected his friends connected to the trade. Kevin had a great love of Idaho and its offerings. Hunting and fishing were dear to him. He was always up for a trip anywhere with friends and family. Birds, elk, or deer, he chased 'em all. He especially loved fishing Henry's Lake. Kevin was quite a shot with both a rifle and shotgun. In his younger years he spent much time hunting behind his Brittany Spaniel, "Gump." Both of Kevin's parents passed fairly young in his life. He dearly missed them. He fondly recalled the hunting and fishing trips with his Dad, Grandpa, Eldon Bruce, Uncle Roy, his brothers and many friends. Holidays were always special when he was young. His mother was an excellent cook, as was his "Aunt Betts" and Kevin loved Grandma's corn and oysters. Anytime that Kevin could be with his Grandpa, it was a special time for him. Kevin loved the Dallas Cowboys and Nascar racing. He loved Dale Earnhardt and traveled to many Nascar races during his lifetime. He followed Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred Racing locally and nationally. "Big Kev" smoked, drank, cussed and argued with the best. He traveled some rough road, paid his dues, lived, laughed and loved. Like many of us, Kevin battled a few demons. He was his own man through and through. We hope that he is at peace with his passing and find comfort in knowing that he is now enjoying a "cold one" with those who left this Earth before him...those who knew him and loved him. Kevin is proceeded in death by his parents, Roger and Marianne Kerr, his Grandparents, George and Josephine Kerr, aunts and uncles, Betty Lee and Roy Davis, George Richard Kerr, Robert Scott, Paul and Freda Scott, Bonnie and Bonnie Jean Hatch and Charlotte Kerr. He is survived by his son, William Kevin Kerr and his family in Anderson, South Carolina. He is also survived by his brothers and their wives: Jeff and Mary Kerr, Karl and Misty Kerr, Richard and Tania Kerr, and their children, respectfully, Angela and Robert; Tyler and Courtney; and Brianne and Madison. He is survived by his cousins: Dino and Faye Davis and his uncle, Kenneth Kerr and Kenneth's children Julie, Brad, Greg and Brenda and special friend Nancy Steed and her family. No formal services will be held, his ashes will be shared amongst his family and spread across Henry's Lake, as per his wishes. Special thanks to Ironworkers Local #732 and all his friends at Rumor's.
