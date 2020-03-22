Kepler Mykel "Tyson" Kepler Mykel "Tyson" Kepler passed to Heaven on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Tyson was born on May 30, 1980 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a bright light in our lives and dearly loved by his family and friends. Tyson graduated from Blackfoot High School's class of 1999. He went on to attend college at Idaho State University graduating with his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and Geomatics in 2005. After graduation from ISU, he moved to Boise, Idaho. While living in Boise, he worked as a personal trainer. He achieved his childhood dream and proudest accomplishment by earning his Commercial Pilot's license in 2012. He obtained his CFI-Certified Flight Instructor license in 2014. He soared on with his dreams as a flight instructor for Ponderosa Aero Club and Glass Cockpit. Tyson is survived by his mother, Carol Colonel, and stepfather, Jay Colonel; brothers, Jeremy and Rowdy Kepler; and stepmother, Alicia Kepler; 2 stepbrothers, Christian and Morgan (Krystal) Colonel. He was preceded in death by his father, K. Vaughn Kepler; grandparents, William and Betty Kepler and Ira and Marge Stanley. He was blessed to have very special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly. Tyson was a loyal, kind and gentle soul. He loved to dance and have fun. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. An announcement will be sent out with the details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Allumbaugh House, Boise Idaho, in Tyson's name. Thank you to all who have expressed love and prayers. It is appreciated more than you can ever know. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
