Kelly Lois Lee Kelly Lois Lee Kelly, 99, died Saturday, May 16th, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1920, to Helen and Lora Ottis Lee, and raised in Haines, Oregon. She married Robert F. Kelly in August 1942. They moved to Pocatello with their five children in 1959 when Bob was transferred with the Union Pacific Railroad. Bob and Loiswere lifelong downhill skiers, gardeners, and square dancers. Lois skied into her 80's. Loiswas a 50-year member of PEO Chapter BJ. She was an avid card player with several bridge groups and also played bridge and pinochle at the Pocatello Senior Citizen's Center. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years. She is survived by her five children, Gail Kelly Hibbard, Clark (Tammy) Kelly, Tom (Nancy) Kelly, Jan Kelly (Dave Spencer) and Linda (Tom) Dieffenbach. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. At Lois's request, there will be no public funeral service. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Donations in Lois's memory may be made to The Bannock Humane Society, 850 Barton Road, PO Box 332, Pocatello, ID, 873204, or the Pocatello Senior Citizen's Center, 427 N. 6th Street, Pocatello, ID, 83201. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
