Keller Tracy Margaret Keller Tracy Margaret Keller (Harris) Heaven has another angel. Tracy was born in Pocatello, Idaho to Jim and Susan Harris on June 19th, 1982, and suddenly passed away at her home in Hurricane, Utah on December 23rd, 2022. She attended Pocatello schools and graduated in the year 2000. She met Chris Keller, fell in love and got married on January 6th, 2001, and together they had three beautiful children; Samantha, Mollie, and Colton. They moved to St. George Utah in 2011 and then moved to Hurricane where they bought their first home. She worked at Wilsons Inc. where she was a customer service supervisor. Tracy's passion was her two black labradors, "B" and Kali, and she spoiled them with treats and love. She was also an avid reader and almost wore out her kindle. Tracy overcame much adversity in her life and taught us all a lesson in forgiveness. Tracy was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first two grandchildren, due next month. Tracy is survived by her husband Chris, and their children; Samantha, Mollie and Colton, her parents Jim and Susan, her mother in law Lisa Papke, her niece Taytem (Day) and her sister Hailey (Day), numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. A service will be held at Metcalf Mortuary in Hurricane on January 6th at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
