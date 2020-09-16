Keenan Margaret Keenan Margie Keenan, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Margie was born at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho on August 25, 1947 to Homer and Nell Deal. Growing up in Boise, she attended Lowell Elementary, North Junior High School, and Boise High School. After graduating from Boise High School, she attended the College of Idaho in Caldwell. She graduated from the College in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Music. While attending the College of Idaho, she met Frank Keenan, the love of her life. They were married May 31, 1969, at Cathedral of the Rockies First United Methodist Church in Boise, Idaho. They moved to Pocatello in July of 1969, where they both held teaching positions with School District 25. Margie taught at Tendoy Elementary and Frank taught choral music at Alameda Junior High School. She then received a certificate in Secretarial training from Idaho State Vocational Technical School. Over the next years, she held various secretarial positions. From 1985 to 1992, she taught 4th grade at St. Anthony Catholic School. After leaving St. Anthony, she became the Newspaper In Education (NIE) coordinator for the Idaho State Journal, a program she built over the next 12 years. Along with the various jobs during all of these years, she taught private piano lessons and founded Keenan Piano Studio where she and Frank taught countless students for more than 30 years. From 1973 to 1979 four children were born: Lory, Katie, Aaron, and Heidi. Margie was a devoted mother and enjoyed doing many things including textile painting, embroidery, sewing, quilling and coloring. In her retirement she and Frank enjoyed trips that included an Alaskan Cruise, Pasadena Rose Parade, and a piano teacher's convention in Toronto, Canada. They also went to Disney World and Branson, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Katie Jeannine Keenan and her parents, Homer & Nell Deal. She is survived by her husband, Frank; her brothers, Bill (Joan) Deal and Steve (Dolora) Deal; her children, Lory (Eric) McCabe, Aaron (Brittin) Keenan, and Heidi (Christian) Giesbrecht; and her six grandchildren Javon, Danielle, Kathryn, Elly, Shaleah and Amyah. Family will receive friends and visitors at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A family graveside service, officiated by Rev. Roger Bray, will be held at Mountain View Cemetery at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The family would like to express gratitude to all the people from Encompass Home Health who cared for her and the staff at Portneuf Medical Center for their incredible care and compassion. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
