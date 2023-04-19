Keating Terence Denis Keating Terence Denis Keating (Terry) (59) passed away peacefully in his home on April 7, 2023. He was surrounded by his beloved family and dear friends he called his family.

Terry was born in Oklahoma City, OK on January 17, 1964. He grew up in Billings, MT. He was a true Montana boy, always making sure to say yes to every adventure. He spoke fondly of his childhood and shared stories of woodsy and boisterous shenanigans. He attended Billings Central Catholic High School where he wrestled, was homecoming king and captain of the football team.

