Diane Kay Williams Kay Swan Lake, Idaho...Diane W. Kay, 91, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Diane was born on August 25, 1931, in Murray, Utah, a daughter of Daniel Henry and Melba Lougy Williams. Her father worked for Kraft Foods Company and was promoted and transferred often, so she attended schools in Salt Lake City and Ogden, Utah, Pocatello, Idaho, and Whittier, California. She graduated from Whittier Union High School.
She met her husband, Max D. Kay, when she was a sophomore while picking potatoes on his Uncle Jerry's farm in Tyhee. They started dating, but at the end of her sophomore year, Diane moved to California. They kept in touch through letters and started dating again while they were attending Utah State University. They were married on April 1, 1951. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in June 1957. They made their home in Swan Lake on the family ranch.
