Daniel Judkins Dell Judkins Daniel Dell Judkins, Dan the Dancing Man, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 12, 2023 at Portneuf Medical Center. He is now dancing on the streets of Heaven. Daniel was born on December 26, 1939 to Delbert and Bernice Judkins in Pocatello, Idaho. He attended school in Pocatello and later joined the Marines. He married Barbara Lish in 1963 and together they had two children, Gil and Marcy. Dan worked for the City of Pocatello for 32 years in the Parks & Recreation Department. Dan loved his family and enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and doing mountain man rendezvous with them. He also loved teaching country swing and line dancing. After he retired Dan took up golfing and hanging out at the Senior Center with his friends, playing bingo and singing karaoke. Dan was preceded in death by his mother and father, Vena Bernice and Adelbert Joseph Judkins; his brothers, Edward Eugene Judkins and Thomas James Judkins; his sister, Pam Clark; and a nephew, John Judkins. He is survived by a daughter, Marcy (Jeff) Hall; son, Gil (Laura) Judkins; grandkids, Careen (Jason) Hornecker, Nathan Uehling, Lori (Nolan) Fay, Jedidiah Hall and Sierra (Dustin) Barrett; and great-grandkids, Claire, Mitch and Scarlett Hornecker. Dans choice was to be cremated and have a Celebration of Life following. Due to the inclement weather, we will hold that Celebration May 20th of this year at the upper level of Ross Park from 11 am to 2:00 pm. It will be a pot luck lunch so bring a dish that he would have liked. Marcy and Gil will post notices on Facebook as the date gets closer. Condolences may be sent to www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.