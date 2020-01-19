Jorgensen Kenneth A. Jorgensen Kenny passed away on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at PMC in Pocatello. He was 59 years old. Kenny was born in Pocatello on Oct 13, 1960 to Allen and Geraldine Jorgensen. At age twelve his family moved to Inkom on Indian Creek Road. Kenny attended jr high and high school at Marsh Valley. After high school he worked various jobs as a carpenter and as a landscaper. He graduated from ISU with a BS degree. He worked part time at Snug Fleece during college and then went full time with them after graduation. Kenny loved skiing, his motorcycle and hunting. Kenny is survived by his wife, Melody; his dad, Allen Jorgensen; his mother, Geraldine and step-dad, Rafael CdeBaca; sisters, Cydney Proctor and Lisa Kendall-Drake. Kenny was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa and brother, Dee. Memorial services will be Jan 21st at 1:00 PM at St Anthony Catholic Church in Pocatello.