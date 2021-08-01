Gene Jorgensen Jorgensen Island Park resident, Gene Jay Jorgensen passed away in Idaho Falls on July 29, 2021 following complications from a massive stroke. Gene was born in Pocatello, Idaho to Francis Vernon Jorgensen and Rheva Hendricksen on February 18, 1942. Gene was the youngest of 8 children. Gene grew up in Alameda, Idaho. He went to Pocatello High School and married his sweetheart, Myrna Armatage on November 16, 1961. They were sealed in the LDS temple in Idaho Falls on May 8, 1965. Gene worked at the FMC plant for 34 years. He was an accomplished motorcycle rider, welder, carpenter, and all around fix it guy. Gene loved camping and going for long rides in the truck. Gene's father died when he was four months old. Gene is also preceded in death by his mother, all of his siblings, and one grandson. Gene is survived by his wife of 59 years, Myrna Jorgensen, his three children, Janae (David) Pettingill, Jackie Jorgensen, and Dan (Dana) Jorgensen. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joshua Honas, Christopher Fayle, Daniel Fayle, Kalani (Brandon) Skoumal, Matthew Mottishaw, Tyler (Dana) Jorgensen, Ella Jorgensen, Crystal (Travis) Pearson, Nicole Pettingill, Justin (Mercedes) Pettingill, and great-grandchildren Kenny, Braelynn, Vanna, Brinley, Bryson, and soon to be Minka. Funeral services will be held Monday, at 12:00 Noon, at the Island Park LDS Chapel, 4120 S. Big Springs Loop Rd. The family will receive friends Monday morning from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Ucon Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
