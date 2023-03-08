Carene Jordan LaRae Clarke Jordan Carene LaRae Clarke Jordan, 85, passed away on February 24, 2023, in Highland, Utah. Carene was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leo and Rayma Healey Clarke. Carene attended West High School and later graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor's degree in Dramatic Arts. Carene married Roger Jordan in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on March 18, 1960. While in college, Carene competed and won the Miss Pocatello Pageant and then the Miss Idaho Pageant. In 1957 she competed in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey- where she won a best talent award in music. Roger and Carene were married for 62 years and had ten children: Bryan, Kathryn, Michael, Nancy, Susan, Jenny, Wendy, Steven, Robert and Richard. Carene had a strong sense of personal responsibility and dedication. She was prominently successful in every task that was hers. Throughout her life she accomplished so much! She sacrificed and served her family, community and church. Carene was very talented! She excelled as a singer, actress, director, seamstress, crocheter and gardener. The most important role of her life was that of being a mother. Carene is survived by her husband, Roger Jordan. Children-Michael Jordan, Nancy (Roger) Baumgartner, Susan (Jason) Crump, Jenny Jordan, Wendy (Bob) Plewa, Steven Jordan, Robert Jordan, Richard (Pati) Jordan, 32 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Siblings-Cheryl Hart (Steve Roens), Shanon (Chris) Roberts. Carene is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Rayma Healey Clarke, David Clarke (brother), Bryan Jordan (son) and Kathryn Jordan (daughter). Funeral services for Carene will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Mount Mahogany LDS Chapel at 1320 West 3540 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah 84062. A viewing will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM at Mount Mahogany LDS Chapel. Please share a memory on Carene's Tribute Wall at www.AndersonMortuary.com.
