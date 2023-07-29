Vickie SeamonsJones

Jones Vickie Seamons Jones Vickie Seamons Jones, 81, of Blackfoot, passed on peacefully on July 24, 2023, with her lifelong partner who was always by her side.

If you ever encountered Vickie, then you likely had a laugh. She had a talent of making others smile and looked for the positive or silver lining in any difficult situation. Her driving force and reasons "why" in life were her love for her family and her faith in God and her Savior. She gave without thought of reward and selflessly served her family, friends, and the community. She was full of love, life, and laughter. She also had some feistiness to her that would light a fire in motivation to others.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.