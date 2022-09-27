Barry Jones Sr Royce Jones Sr Barry Royce Jones passed away at his home in the care of his family and friends after a long battle with health conditions on September 21st, 2022. Barry was born in Malad, Idaho on October 4th, 1950 to Royce and AnnaLou Daniels Jones. He was a mischievous child and often got himself in trouble. He played football and performed in the high school play. He enjoyed riding horses and participated in rodeos. Barry graduated from Malad High School in 1968. In July 1968 he married Suzanne Laws and together they had three children Stephanie, Jennifer, and Barry Jr. aka BJ. They were later divorced. Barry moved to Challis, Idaho to work in the mines. There he met Betsy Jane Gerber and they were married in September 1981. Barry and Betsy were blessed with three sons Peter, Patrick, and Christopher. They were married until Betsy’s passing in 2007. At Barry's 40th class reunion he reconnected with his friend Jeanetta Williams. They were able to spend the last 14 years together, loving and caring for each other. From that partnership, Barry gained four more children Shawn, Katie, Marcia, and T.J. Barry held many jobs over his lifetime, but his true passion was being the probation officer for Oneida County for 20 years. This role allowed Barry to hold several district and state level positions advocating for mental illness and substance abuse in the state of Idaho. In his job as a probation officer he helped start the Oneida County Drug Court. He served faithfully on the drug court staff and was a tireless advocate for the drug court participants and the reunification of families. Barry was sober for 42 years and was a pillar of the AA and recovery community. He spent countless hours supporting and mentoring friends of Bill W. Barry went above and beyond to help those in need, he considered them family and devoted his life to helping many achieve recovery. Barry is survived by his best friend and partner Jeanetta and her family, 6 children, Stephanie (Rick) Heffner, Jennifer (Juan) Elizarraras, BJ (Alicia) Jones, Pete (Tara) Jones, Pat (Jen) Jones, and Chris Jones, 15 grandchildren, brothers Daryl (Kathy) Jones, Fred (Mylene) Jones, and sister Terri (Larry) John. Please join us for his life celebration Friday, September 30th at noon. Viewings will be held on Thursday, September 29th, from 6-8 P.M. and on Friday prior to the service at the church from 11:00 A.M.-Noon. All services will be held at Victory Baptist Church, 448 S. Main St., Malad Idaho. The livestream link of the service and online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.