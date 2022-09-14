Jones Randy Jones Randy Jones, 71 of Pocatello, ID passed away peacefully September 4, 2022, with immediate family at his side. Randy was born on February 1, 1951 in Pocatello, ID. He attended school in Pocatello and Buhl, ID and graduated from Buhl High School. He was the only sibling out of eleven to graduate from high school. On January 21, 1970, Randy married the love of his life and forever-best friend, Linda Jones. They lived in Parma, ID and welcomed the birth of their first son, Jason Jones. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Pocatello and their second son, Ryan Jones was born to complete the family. Randy was employed by FMC Corp for thirty-three years as Chief Jones. He was always well respected by his colleagues and subordinates. He was able to retire at the young age of 53 years, as he was very intelligent with his finances, always looking deep into the future to provide. He enjoyed watching and supporting his boys in their different sporting events, which lead to following his grandchildren to their events. Randy would get so proud of all Jones kin when they would play ball or dance but would never tell them that, instead focusing on what you could had done better to improve. Randy and Linda built a legacy up in Island Park and loved spending every hour they could at the "cabin". He loved to work on improvements, ride 4-wheelers, motorcycles, boating and sitting around the open campfire with his favorite beverage. Most of all, Randy loved to provide for his family. His family will be forever grateful, thankful, and proud and miss his presence, values, discipline, loyalty and wisdom in everything they do. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, and singing, playing basketball, thrift purchasing, visiting with his kids, grandkids, sisters, watching TV and talking on the phone. We will remember hundreds of episodes of Gunsmoke and Andy Griffith and all the unique "Grandpa Quotes". "Ya know it?" The amazing summer vacations! He loved Linda's burritos, beans and cornbread, fried chicken and drinking bud lights. Most of all, he loved being with Linda Jones and just adored her his entire life. Randy, Dad, Uncle, Grandpa, Great Grandpa was a provider, lover, and fighter. That mold was his life commitment and legacy! Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Matt & Tora Jones; wife, Linda Jones; six brothers, Roy Jones, Ronnie Jones, Kenny Jones, Mick Jones, Danny Jones and Rick Jones; three sisters Nola (Jerry) Hopkins, Donna (Ron) McInelly, and Bonnie (Darwin) Lords. Father/Mother-in-laws, William & Daisy Hopple; sister-in-law Teresa Hopple. He is survived by his two sons, Jason (Janel) Jones & Ryan Jones; six grandchildren, Jarhett Jones, Zakary Jones, Triston Jones, Conner Jones, Jaden "Pete" (Alyssa) Jones and Brielle Jones; great granddaughter Avery Ryan Jones; Sister and best friend Shirley Jones Frost; sister-in-laws Jinny (Mick) Jones and Patty (Roy) Jones; brother-in-law Stormy (Holly) Hopple; sister-in-law, Shawn Ford, and so many countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. Randy's family would like to send a special thank you to the many doctors, nurses and support people that cared for him. Special thanks to Dr Delarosa and Dr Rodriquez for all your efforts. The show must go on. Thank you for life and legacy. We love you Mom & Dad! "Ya know it!" Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
