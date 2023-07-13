Jones Peggy Ann Jones Peggy Ann Jones of Nampa, Idaho, formerly of American Falls and Pocatello, Idaho, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, after a sudden brief illness. She was 72.
Peggy was born December 15, 1950, in Eugene, Oregon, to Matthew and Helen Weech. She graduated from American Falls High School in 1969 and married Loren Huse that summer. After attending college in Kansas, they returned to American Falls to farm and raise their family.
Peggy brought intelligence, practicality, precision, artistry and grit to everything she did. Those who knew her well know there was nothing she couldn’t do. She excelled at farm life, putting her gardening, landscaping, truck-driving and professional bookkeeping and budgeting skills to good use. In her “spare time,” she learned spinning, weaving and dyeing. Together with Matt Weech, she built two houses from the ground up. Yet she always made time for family. Her kids fondly remember the day she dropped everything to custom-stitch two little dolls, complete with wardrobes.
Peggy received her BFA with an emphasis in weaving from Idaho State University in 1990. She and Loren later separated, but they always remained friends. Peggy moved to Pocatello, where she worked for Guy Nielsen Company and joined the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers. Later, Peggy worked for Home Depot, where she frequently surprised unsuspecting customers with her comprehensive knowledge of construction work.
Peggy married Cliff Jones in 1991. They made their home in Pocatello and Boise, indulging their mutual love of the outdoors in frequent drives up Buckskin Canyon and camping along the Payette River, until Peggy nursed Cliff through his final illness in 2010.
Peggy’s lifelong passion was fiber arts, particularly anything related to wool production, hand spinning and weaving. She participated annually in the Trailing of the Sheep, volunteered in assisting local alpaca ranchers and visited as many sheep and fiber festivals as possible. She was a member of various local guilds and an enthusiastic mentor.
Of bedrock importance to her through many changes of career and circumstances, and more precious than even her family or fiber arts, was Peggy’s faith in an eternal, all-powerful God who loves us and wants all of us to be reconciled to Him through the sacrifice of his only Son, Jesus. Peggy pursued this higher love all her life through service at Mennonite and Missionary Alliance churches and by daily prayer and Bible study.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Elisha Mayer, (husband Mark); her son, Casey Huse (wife Amy); granddaughter Mercedes Huse (husband Brian Libby); grandsons Geoffrey Huse and Merrill Mayer; sisters Linda Jeruss and Bonnie Stanger; former husband Loren Huse; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Jones; her parents, Matthew and Helen Weech; and her brother, Gary Weech.
The family will celebrate Peggy’s life later this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to one of Peggy’s favorite charities, which include the International Rescue Committee, the Trailing of the Sheep and the Boise Art Museum.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.