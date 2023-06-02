Jones Patricia Newby Jones Patricia Newby Jones passed away on May 31, 2023, in Pocatello, Idaho.
She was born March 17, 1935 in Monroe, Utah. She was the eighth of ten children born to her parents, Hugh Newby and Harriet LeFevre Newby. She grew up in Marysvale, Utah and graduated from high school in 1953. She then went to college in Cedar City, Utah and finished her degree at Utah State University in 1957. Her career was being a home economics teacher at middle schools and high schools. Her first teaching job was at Juab High School in Nephi, Utah. While living and working there, she met her husband Howard Preston Jones, and they were married in 1959. Their first child, a daughter, Carla, was born in Nephi in 1960. A son, Douglas Preston, joined the family in 1964. The family eventually settled in Southern California and lived in Cypress, California for many years. She earned her master's degree and eventually retired from teaching. Patricia and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling the world and RV'ing. She never wanted to be a grandma, but when that title was forced upon her, she relished the role and shined! She moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 2020 to live with her daughter's family.
