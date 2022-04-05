Denny Jones Jones Denny Jones, born Melvin Dennis, passed away on April 1, 2022. Denny was born September 19, 1940 to Melvin and Venna Cutler Jones in Brigham City, Utah. He was the oldest of their eight children. Denny was raised in Corinne, Utah until the age of 12. Denny's entrepreneurial spirit started at a young age; he had a paper route, and collected bottles. He was proud to start a checking account and purchase a bicycle, a gun, and bullets with his earnings. The family moved to Wendell, Idaho in 1952, Denny knew then he was not going to be a farmer and made a quick exit out of town as soon as he graduated from Wendell High School. Denny married Juanita Brownlee (later divorced) and moved to Pocatello to attend Idaho State College. Denny and Juanita have four children, LaeLoni, Brad, Stephanie and Travis. While attending college he started working for Cowboy Oil delivering fuel oil and his passion for trucking began. In 1962, Denny started Denny's Wrecker Service in Chubbuck. He was very proud of his business and the opportunity to help people in need. After the divorce, son Travis lived with his Dad and grew up in the front seat of a tow truck. Denny was a charter member of the Towing and Recovery Association of America, serving 20 years as the Idaho Director. He was also a founding member of the Idaho Towing Association. In 2000, Denny was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame; his picture hangs in the museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Denny's work ethic was unmatched as was his commitment to the community. He served as a reserve police officer, Chubbuck Volunteer Fire Chief, was a member of Pocatello Elks Lodge and served tirelessly with the Chubbuck Lions Club. He was proud to have traveled to Haiti in 1998 with friend Gayle to dispense eye glasses to those in need. They became known as Dr. Jones and Dr. Anderson. Denny's work and volunteerism were important to him however, his favorite job was playing Santa. He loved to see the joy and excitement on the children's faces. Denny befriended, mentored, and influenced everyone he met. Many Pocatello towing companies were started by former Denny's employees. It is not uncommon to see his former employees walk through the shop door to say hello and reminisce. Denny spent many summer nights at the Pocatello Speedway racing anything from jalopies to super modifieds. He loved to go fast and collected many a super modified trophy. After his racing career he enjoyed taking a tow truck to the track to help clean up the accidents. In 1985, Denny went to a junk auction and discovered someone was getting rid of a perfectly good wife. An instant attraction brought Denny and Shirley together. Denny took her children, Cindy and DeAnn as his own. After Shirley's career with AMI, she joined Denny in the business where they worked side by side. Many of their children have worked with or for them over the years. Denny and Shirley have many grandchildren, great Grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. They opened their home to raise granddaughters Haley and Lacey. Many a child called him Grandpa and he was happy to play the part. Denny and Shirley shared a passion for hunting, fishing, and traveling. They spent 30 summers in Alaska with close friends Steve and Annette Osterhout. Denny loved to facilitate and host family and friends in the Alaskan adventure. Included in their travels they attended many national towing association expos where they connected with other towers and made lifelong friends. Guy Benitez, George Stevens, and Chick Malcom to name a few. Denny is survived by his wife Shirley, daughters LaeLoni Prescott, Stephanie (Jerry) Sartin, Cindy (Lee) Madden, DeAnn (Bill) Wilson, son Travis, sisters Dyan Sears, DelOra Versluys, brothers Jerry, Ed, and Don. And all those grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jeanie Stevens, brother Earl, son Brad, son-in law Bob Prescott, granddaughter Jamie, and great grandson Jorden. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at the Calvary Chapel, 1633 Olympus Drive, Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with another viewing beginning just one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow the funeral services at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. A luncheon will then take place at the Pocatello Elks Lodge #674, 410 S. Main Street, Pocatello, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
