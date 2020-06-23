Cherrill Jones Twitchell Jones Cherrill Twitchell Jones, 79, passed away June 21, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was born February 3, 1941 in Blackfoot, Idaho. The daughter of Harold Carson Twitchell and Mary Elizabeth Yandell Twitchell. She attended school in Blackfoot, later she attained her GED and attended Idaho State University Voc-Tech and received her secretarial certificate. She worked for Sunspice Potato and later for Steiner's Incorporated. She married Albert Call Jones in Idaho Falls, ID on July 23, 1958. They were later divorced. She enjoyed the horse races, music, poetry, crocheting, and playing games with her grandchildren. She is survived by one daughter, Careen Kaye Goicolea (Ignacio) of Farson, Wyoming; and her son Wesley Al Jones of Blackfoot, Idaho; five grandchildren, Talea Hokanson, Nish Goicolea, Bazil Goicolea, Rachel Christiansen (Jeff), Randi Jo Jones (Anthony), and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Harold Luane Twitchell, and one granddaughter, Rishelle Jade Jones. Memorial services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bingham County Animal Shelter, PO Box 385, Blackfoot, ID 83221 or Signature Hospice, 240 W Burnside Ave. Chubbuck, ID 83202. Memories of Cherrill and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
