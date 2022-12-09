Della Jolley Mae Jolley Della Mae Bailey Jolley, born on May 18, 1931, passed away peacefully due to natural causes on Sunday December 4, 2022. Della was born to Joseph & Lillian Bailey in very humble circumstances in Rupert, Idaho during the depression. She was the 6th of 11 children (Joseph, LaRee, Thurlow, Ardith, Barton (who died at birth), Glen and Valora. Della's mother Lillian died when she was 9 years old and her father Joseph remarried Myrtie Chapman and 3 additional siblings were then added to the family: Leslie, Gerald & Carol. The true love of her life, Norman Wilson Jolley, passed away in February of 2016, and after many years of waiting patiently, she is now finally able to join him. Della leaves behind her adoring children Tresa (Wylie) Anderson, Lana Jolley, Kevin (Richelle) Jolley, Tammy (Ronnie) Newton, Steve (Michelle) Jolley, Jolene (Lyn) Yost, & Lisa Jolley; 29 Grandchildren, 23 Great grandchildren & 1 Great Great Grandchild. Still living are her siblings, Valora Bailey Evans, Leslie Bailey, Gerald Bailey, & Carol Bailey Greenwood. Della was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and religiously listened to the Book of Mormon on her recorded tapes daily for most of her life until the day she died. She was a wonderful storyteller, speaker, and teacher and her skills were put to good use as a primary teacher, relief society teacher and gospel doctrine teacher for her church. Della and her husband Norman later owned and operated Jolley's Day Care & Kindergarten for almost 30 years. Many people throughout the valley have fond memories of attending Jolley's Day Care. They later bought the retired LDS church building at 415 W Elm & thus, the beginning of The Joulet Plaza Wedding & Reception Center. They ran a very successful wedding/catering business for almost 39 years and the building was an iconic venue for multitudes of weddings and family gatherings over the years. Della set an amazing standard of positivity, generosity, joy, love of family and faithfulness to the Lord until the last day she drew breath. It is our hope that we can, even in a small way, live up to the wonderful example Della set for us all. There will be a public viewing on Friday December 9th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. Viewing for close friends & family will be Saturday December 10th at 10:00am. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Fort Hall Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building (333 South Treaty HWY US 91). Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
