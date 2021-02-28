Johnson Mary Louise Johnson Mary Louise Johnson, age 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, February 24th, 2021, at EIRMC hospital in Idaho Falls. She was born in Boise, Idaho in 1933 to George Elmo Burwell and Rosa May Burke. She had a life full of love and adventure. She was kissed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a little girl and visited as many national parks as she could. She loved all animals, nature, and camping. She worked as a librarian in Pocatello for 24 years. She loved her work at the library and was loved by all who worked there. She received the Willie Award from the library in 1998 for her hard work and dedication. After she retired, she loved reading as many books as possible, spending time with family and pets, and walking. Those who knew her would say she had a great sense of humor and was always quick to smile. She is preceded in death by her parents, children; Jack and Kathleen, and siblings; Eveline Johnson, Maxine Sykes, Joe Burwell, Carol Featherston. She is survived by her children; Sherlyn Simms, Joel Johnson and wife Tonia, James Johnson, grandchildren; Tina and husband Randy, Jackie, Derick, Jason, Darci, Erika and husband Josh, Felicia, SammiJo, great grandchildren; Aimee, John, Cooper, Brooks, siblings; Justin Mauck, May Rodriguez, Fay George, Rosalie Matthews, Merlin Burwell, Myrna Tollison, and Richard Burwell as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-great-grandchildren and friends and pets; Rocky, Milo, & Micah. Funeral services will be held at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, March 3rd, at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home, 510 N 12th Ave, Pocatello, ID. If desired friends may make memorial contributions to St. Judes, Ocean Conservancy, Disabled American Veterans, World Wildlife Foundation, Arbor Day Foundation, National Parks Conservation Association, Environmental Defense Fund, Sierra Club, Defenders of Wildlife, or Nature Conservancy, or a charity of your choosing, these are just a few of the many that MaryLou gave too.
