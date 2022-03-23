Lynn F. Johnson

Johnson Lynn F. Johnson Lynn was born on May 21, 1931, to L. Hyrum and Gladys Forsgren Johnson in Mink Creek, Idaho. He passed away on March 18, 2022, in Chubbuck, Idaho after suffering from Parkinson's for several years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Sharon Cole Johnson and by one great grandson. He is survived by one older sister: Helen Gallenstein (John) of St. George, Utah. He also is survived by his five children: Shari Lyn Kress (Randy) of Chubbuck, Idaho; Kevin Johnson (Tara) of Pocatello, Idaho; Corey Johnson (Susan) of Layton, Utah; Suzanne Taysom (Kelvin) of St. George, Utah; Sally Luthy (Jeff) of Sugar City, Idaho. He has 24 grandchildren and 72 great grandchildren with 3 on the way. The Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday March 30, 2022, at The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, AF 4th ward, at 650 Pocatello, Avenue, American Falls, Idaho. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.DavisRoseMortuary.com.