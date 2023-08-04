Janice Johnson Rae Johnson Janice Johnson was born on February 26, 1952 to George and Carmen Egbert in Pocatello, Idaho. The middle child of nine Egberts, she attended Highland High and was proud of her time as a "Lassie". She had two children, Brandon and Alicia with her first husband, Larry Jones.
After they divorced, she moved to Idaho Falls and married Curtis Johnson on May 12, 1992.
She worked many years at Keybank of Idaho and worked her way up as VP at the Pocatello Branch. She also co-owned "Pieces" Custom Dress Shop on Main in Pocatello and was named ABWA Woman of the Year and worked with several financial firms in the Idaho Falls area.
And that's the dry stuff. After moving to the outskirts of Rigby, evenings were spent trying to manage a big yard and cooking something fun with Jeopardy blaring in the background. There was always time for grandkids and getting together with friends and family. It was about the camping, the pets, fishing, cooking, travel, it was about the lifey stuff and she loved every bit of it.
A fast and sneaky cancer took her away too quickly on the morning of July 29th.
Her parents and brother Kent Egbert (Monica) preceded her in death.
Still sharing this Earth are her brothers and sisters: Bob Egbert (Kathy - New Hampshire); Kay Fullmer (Pocatello); Mike Egbert (Patty - Omaha); Suzanne Johnson (Robert - Ft. Collins); Jeanne Roberts (Ed - Pocatello) Lea Price (Rod - McCammon); Carol (Mike Dunlop - St. George); her children Brandon Jones (Maria - Burley); Alicia Tuckett (Pocatello); Shane O'dell (Idaho Falls); and eight grandchildren; Tyler, Baylee, Cydnee, Anna, Allie, Caden, Juan, and Austin and one great grandchild; Levi.
Way too soon for all the happiness that was still supposed to come for that wonderful lady.
A Celebration of Janice's life will be held at the Pocatello Elk's Lodge on Saturday, August 12th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
