Hilvia Johnson Johnson Hilvia Louise Ellis Johnson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away on February 26, 2021, in Provo, Utah. Hilvia was born October 11, 1931 to Rulon Charles Ellis and Hilvia Anna Jex in Tyhee, Idaho. Hilvia called Tyhee "home" her entire life. She enjoyed a happy childhood with loving parents and tow attentive older brothers, Rulon and Lloyd. She loved being involved with her dad in whatever farm activity he was working at and she loved farm life. She attended school in Tyhee and Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1949, where she enjoyed many school activities and wonderful friends. She met the love of her life, Gerald Johnson, on the school bus as they traveled to high school. They were married on May 24, 1951 in Pocatello, Idaho. Hilvia worked alongside Gerald as they blazed their farming and ranching operation on the east bench of Tyhee. She especially loved potato and grain harvest time and often expressed her happy memories. Her family was unquestionably her top priority and her pride and joy. Gerald and their three sons, Gary, Doug, and Russell, were among the top beneficiaries of her homemaking and cooking skills. Hilvia was famous for her delicious rolls, pies, roast beef, and the many potato dishes she created. She generously shared her talents with family, neighbors, friends, and ward members. She enjoyed many activities with her boys, including 4-H. She loved to have fun and laugh with her family and friends. Hilvia was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be remembered for her kind and gracious ways to all, her generous hospitality, her love of good music, her loyalty and dedication to her husband, sons, and daughter-in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many, many friends. She is survived by her three sons: Gary (Peggy), Doug (Sue), Russell (Joan), 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Tyhee 44th Ward Chapel, US Highway 91. We respectfully ask that you wear a mask in attendance at the service. The family wishes to express their love and thanks to Hilvia's many friends but incident to COVID restrictions, a viewing will be held prior to the services for family only from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery following services. Condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
