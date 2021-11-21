Dylan Johnson V. Johnson Dylan Vidmar Johnson, born May 8, 2000 in Pocatello, Idaho returned to his Heavenly Father on November 17, 2021. He died unexpectedly of natural causes related to his life-long health conditions while attending school in Utah. Although born with many physical challenges, Dylan's spirit and personality were exceptional. Throughout his life following a surgery or procedure, it was not uncommon for medical staff to make a special trip to the waiting room to tell his parents what a delightful young man he was. He faced each challenge with strength, never complaining or asking for special treatment. Dylan spent the first few years of his life in Pocatello until relocating to Boise in 2006 ultimately graduating with High Honors from Centennial High School in 2019. Dylan was an outstanding and very determined student. He had many interests, talents, and hobbies. He was quite skilled in debate, competing on the high school Debate team resulting in his mom regularly reminding him to leave those skills at school rather than using them at home. He too was an excellent writer and spent many hours writing. Dylan excelled in many ways due to his determination. He was a Boys State Delegate, an Eagle Scout, and was chosen as a NASA Aerospace Scholar. In addition, he had a great love for music and was the proud owner of an incredible vault of music that he loved sharing with others. It was hard to find Dylan doing anything without having his music playing in the background. He was also quite a movie buff and could review and give you the timeline of every Marvel and Star Wars movie to include the spin offs and their spin offs. This all being accomplished with mastering games on his PS5. Dylan developed an unwavering testimony and understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ and was blessed throughout the years with many youth leaders and Bishops that he loved dearly and enjoyed sparring with regularly. He was quite a jokester! Dylan had a great desire to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. However, he was unable to serve because of his medical challenges. He quickly accepted this change in plans and his focus shifted immediately to pursuing his education at the University of Utah. He excelled there, being recognized on the Dean's list consistently each semester and had planned to complete his undergraduate degree and begin applying for law school. The current Pandemic presented many challenges, but it was a great blessing to have Dylan come and spend time with family in Inkom, Boise, and Pocatello while attending college remotely from home. We are grateful for the additional memories we created with him during this time laughing, playing wild games of Spike Ball, Ping Pong, Soccer, Code Names, and gagging down Bamboozled jelly bellies. Most recently he was enjoying being back on campus attending in person classes, working, using his new old school camera and film, and going to the gym regularly to work out. We are grateful for his example and influence on all of us, but we will especially miss his unique sense of humor and dry wit. He was truly one of a kind. He loved his brothers and sisters and extended family dearly and we all loved him. Dylan was preceded in death by Brent Johnson, grandfather. Dylan is survived by his parents Jennifer (James) Burrup, Seth (Suzette) Johnson; brothers Carson and Jack Burrup, sister Lauren Burrup; stepsisters Emily and Lindsey Hammer, Makenzie (Ben) Judd, stepbrother Tyler Hammer; grandparents Sharon Hawkes, Cathy Johnson, Lowell (Sue) Hawkes; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 6:00-8:00pm at Bowman Funeral Parlor located at 10254 W. Carlton Bay Garden City, Idaho. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11:00 am with a visitation starting at 9:30 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3775 E. Ustick Road Boise, Idaho. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bowmanfuneral.com
