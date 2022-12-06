Johns Lynn LeRoy Johns Lynn LeRoy Johns was born on February 27, 1934 to Thelma Hill and Otto Johns in Bloomington, Idaho. Lynn passed away on Dec 2, 2022 at his home in Boise, Idaho following a long battle with cancer. Lynn lived with his grandfather LeRoy Hill in Bloomington, Idaho during his primary years later moving to Montpelier when he became high school age. He lived with his Aunt and Uncle Lois and Gordon "Pete" Wilks . Lynn married the love of his life, Myrna Garmire, on November 12, 1954. They were married for 68 years. Their marriage was sealed in the Jordan River Temple, Utah June 19, 1982. Lynn and Myrna had five children, a daughter and four sons, 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Lynn graduated Montpelier High School in 1952. He attended Idaho State University and Boise State University. Lynn worked for General Mills, Inc. for 36 years retiring in 1995 as Senior Business Leader. He belonged to several sales organizations during his long career. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lynn was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and teaching his four sons the value of sportsmanship and conservation. He loved attending his children and grandchildren's ball games of football, baseball, basketball and soccer travelling to whatever town they were playing in. Lynn is survived by his wife Myrna; daughter, Robyn Morgan, Boise; sons Brett Johns, Boise, Lyndon Johns, Nampa, Kent Johns, Hammett and Warren Johns, Eagle; grandchildren, Matthew Morgan, Eureka, CA, Cory Morgan, Boise, Shawn Morgan, Boise, Cara Johns Reed, San Antonio, TX, Andra Johns Billiard, Boise, Whitney Johns, Denver, CO, Kirk Johns, Salt Lake City, UT, Kasey Johns Hight, Boise, Brock Johns, Hammett, ID ,Lorren Lemmon, Star, ID, Jenna Reinjes, Fresno, CA, Jace Johns, Logan, UT, Kiley Johns, Nampa, ID; 20 great grandchildren; and brother, Gordon (Tamra) Wilks, Pocatello, ID. Lynn was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Hill Covert; father Otto Johns; Aunt and Uncle, Lois & Gordon "Pete" Wilks; sister, LaNee (Dale) Bybee; half-sister, Joyce Covert Huber, half-brother, Frank Covert. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thu., Dec. 8, 2022 at the LDS church located at 6032 North Five Mile Road, Boise, Idaho 83713. A viewing will be held prior to services at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Bloomington Idaho Cemetery on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
