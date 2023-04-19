John Valerie Lynn Butler John Valerie Lynn Butler John was born September 17, 1954, in Pocatello, Idaho, to George Marcus and Orcella Faye Buter. She was raised and attended schools in Pocatello, Idaho, graduating from Highland High School and Idaho State University where she obtained a master’s degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology. She enjoyed school at all levels and especially her time at Highland High School. Upon graduating from Idaho State University, she served a Christian mission in North Dakota. She then returned to work as a speech pathologist in the Jordan School District in Utah to be closer to her family. She later found her dream job at Stewart Rehab at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, employed as a Speech and Language Pathologist. It was there that she met her husband, Charles Norman John. They were married on May 23, 1986, in Ogden, Utah.
Valerie is preceded in death by her husband and father. She is survived by her mother, sister, Kelly Tobler (Larry), brother, Doug Butler, nephews and nieces Ryan Tobler (Yasuyo), Jessica Hoffman (Ryan), Nicky Butler, Casey Butler, and Justin John (Julie), stepdaughters Kristina Crillo and Jennifer Grunst (Ethan), granddaughters Cindy Gazafy (Keven) and Elizabeth Martin, three great-grandsons, six great-nieces and three great-nephews.
Graveside Services will be held on May 6, 2023, at the Ogden City Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Family will meet friends and family at Leavitt’s Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah from 1:00-1:30 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Goodwill and Local Animal Shelters.
