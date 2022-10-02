Jensen Lloyd "Ross" Jensen Lloyd (Ross) Jensen died peacefully at home on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on November 25, 1927, in Arco, Idaho. His mother, Lillian Blattner Jensen, died shortly after his birth. He was raised by his grand-parents, Henry and Caroline Blattner, and his aunt and uncle, Stan and Ida Morrell. He grew up and received his education in the Arco school system, before joining the United States Navy where he was honorably discharged in 1946. In 1950 Ross joined the Ironworkers Local as an apprentice iron worker. He completed his apprenticeship with Local No. 433 in Los Angeles, California. During his time in California, he completed two years at Compton Junior College and worked on a number of large projects including several high-rise buildings. He also worked in Las Vegas at the Atomic Energy Towers known as Jackass Flats. Ross became the business manager of Local No. 732(Pocatello) in 1963 and served in that capacity until he retired in 1984. During his time in office, he set up the health and welfare program, the apprenticeship program for the iron workers in the state of Idaho, and was a leader in establishing the Rocky Mountain Pension Plan. His love and dedication had always been to the iron workers. He served as President of the Building Trades Council, Second Vice-President of the Rocky Mountain District Council of Iron Workers, Secretary of the Rocky Mountain Iron Workers Pension and Health Welfare Trust, Vice-Chairman on the advisory council of Vo-Tech at Idaho State University, and Co-Coordinator for the Joint Apprenticeship Council for the state of Idaho. Ross loved to spend his free time camping, skiing, water-skiing and dirt bike riding. Ross married Beverly Rush on January 23, 1952, in Pocatello, Idaho. They had one son, Clint Jensen, who lives in Pocatello with his wife Kelli and stepson Josh Callaway, and one grand-daughter Rachel Jensen (Andrew), who lives in Lexington, Kentucky. After 51 wonderful years together, Beverly passed away from cancer. He married LaVaudis (Jeri) Pieper on November 25, 2006, at their home in Pocatello, Idaho. Initially Ross & Jeri spent their winters in Parker, Arizona, and their summers back and forth between Mackay and Pocatello. They loved entertaining friends and family and had 11 amazing years together until Jeri's passing in 2017. Ross was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beverly Jensen, and his wife Jeri Jensen (Pieper). He is survived by his son Clint Jensen (Kelli), Granddaughter Rachel Jensen (Andrew), Grandson Joshua Callaway, and his brother Eldon Morrell (Joanne). Services will be announced at a future date. Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.