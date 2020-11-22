Jenneiahn Rodney Henry Jenneiahn Rodney Henry Jenneiahn, 83, of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at his home north of Blackfoot, Idaho. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at a later date. A full obituary and an online guestbook are available at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
